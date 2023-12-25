Russian Army Injures Three Residents Of Donetsk Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, on December 24, the Russian army injured three residents of the Donetsk region.
Ihor Moroz, the acting head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"On December 24, Russians injured three residents of the Donetsk region: two in New York and one in Ocheretyne," he said.
According to Moroz, the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale war is not including Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported, as of December 23, 99,997 people had left the dangerous areas of the Donetsk region as part of the mandatory evacuation.
