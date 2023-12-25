               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Army Injures Three Residents Of Donetsk Region Over Past Day


12/25/2023 5:16:33 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, on December 24, the Russian army injured three residents of the Donetsk region.

Ihor Moroz, the acting head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"On December 24, Russians injured three residents of the Donetsk region: two in New York and one in Ocheretyne," he said.

According to Moroz, the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale war is not including Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Read also: Russia creating new units to perform“stabilization functions” in Donetsk region - ISW

As reported, as of December 23, 99,997 people had left the dangerous areas of the Donetsk region as part of the mandatory evacuation.

MENAFN25122023000193011044ID1107655012

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search