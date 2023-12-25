Enemy Shells Zaporizhzhia Region 176 Times In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops struck 176 times at 18 locations in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The occupants carried out six MLRS attacks on Hulyaipole and Robotyne, as well as 28 UAV attacks on Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Robotyne, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske," he wrote.

There were also 142 artillery strikes on the territory of Orikhiv, Levadne, Bilohirya, Novodanylivka, Luhivske, Preobrazhenka, Hulyaipole, Pyatykhatky, Kamianske and other frontline towns and villages.

There were three reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

As reported, yesterday the enemy made 158 attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region.