Movement Of Russian Tanks Towards Berdyansk Spotted In Mariupol Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Mariupol district, temporarily occupied by Russian invaders, enemy tanks were spotted moving toward Berdyansk.

Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Ukrainian Mariupol, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"On the weekend, the movement of tanks (at least five units) of modern modifications through the city to the Berdyansk direction was recorded," Andriushchenko wrote.

He added that the transportation of six enemy tanks on carriages in the direction of Berdyansk through the village of Urzuf, the Mariupol district, without prior registration of movement through Mariupol, was also recorded.

As reported, the Russian occupiers are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub.