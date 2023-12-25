Latvia Hands Over Almost Million Euros Worth Of Cars Confiscated From Drunk Drivers To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year, Latvia has handed over to Ukraine more than 270 cars confiscated from drunk drivers for a total of about a million euros.

This is reported by Delfi , Ukrinform reported.

According to the State Revenue Service of Latvia, 271 confiscated cars totaling 903,453 euros were transferred to Ukraine.

The government is currently preparing documents for the transfer of 34 more cars to Ukraine, which are estimated to cost 161,880 euros.

The cars are being delivered to Ukraine by the 'Twitter convoy initiative led by Reinis Pozņaks.

As reported, on February 16, 2023, the Saeima of Latvia adopted amendments to the law on support of the civilian population of Ukraine, which allow the free transfer of confiscated vehicles to the Ukrainian government.

'Twitter Convoy' was launched in February 2022. Since its inception, more than 1,100 vehicles worth about €2 million have been sent to Ukraine from Latvia.

As reported, London Mayor Sadiq Khan agreed to transfer some of the cars to be recycled to Ukraine for use in the combat zone.