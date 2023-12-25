Azerbaijan Carries Out Flights To Nakhchivan Over Armenia's Airspace

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani Airlines paid 90,000 euros to Armenia for using its airspace to fly to Nakhchivan and back in 2023, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijani airlines have commenced using Armenian airspace to fly to Nakhchivan since October 6, 2021.

In 2022, Azerbaijan paid about 112,000 euros to Armenia for flights on the same route.

To recall, Azerbaijan Airlines re-established the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route over Armenia in October 2021 after tension between Azerbaijan and Iran. At that time, in an interview with European media outlets, Armenian officials noted that, except during the 44-day War, neither Azerbaijan nor Armenia had ever closed their airspace for civil aviation. Armenia actively used Azerbaijani airspace, and Azerbaijan had used Armenian airspace until November 2014.