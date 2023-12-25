Azerbaijan Carries Out Flights To Nakhchivan Over Armenia's Airspace

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Airlines paid 90,000 euros to Armenia for using its
airspace to fly to Nakhchivan and back in 2023, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijani airlines have commenced
using Armenian airspace to fly to Nakhchivan since October 6,
2021.
In 2022, Azerbaijan paid about 112,000 euros to Armenia for
flights on the same route.
To recall, Azerbaijan Airlines re-established the
Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route over Armenia in October 2021 after
tension between Azerbaijan and Iran. At that time, in an interview
with European media outlets, Armenian officials noted that, except
during the 44-day War, neither Azerbaijan nor Armenia had ever
closed their airspace for civil aviation. Armenia actively used
Azerbaijani airspace, and Azerbaijan had used Armenian airspace
until November 2014.
