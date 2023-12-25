Azerbaijani Ambassador Meets With Adviser To Thai Prime Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Malaysia, Irfan Davudov, met with
Nalini Tavisin, Trade Representative and Advisor to the Prime
Minister of this country, within the framework of his business trip
to Thailand, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by
Azerbaijan's Embassy in Malaysia.
It was reported that the parties exchanged views on the current
state of trade and economic relations between the two
countries.
