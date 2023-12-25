               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Ambassador Meets With Adviser To Thai Prime Minister


12/25/2023 5:16:24 AM

Asim Aliyev Read more

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Malaysia, Irfan Davudov, met with Nalini Tavisin, Trade Representative and Advisor to the Prime Minister of this country, within the framework of his business trip to Thailand, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijan's Embassy in Malaysia.

It was reported that the parties exchanged views on the current state of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

