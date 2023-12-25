ICYF-ERC Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Board of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The Honourable President,

On the occasion of Your birthday, it gives us the utmost honor and privilege to extend to Your Excellency our cordial congratulations and our sincere wishes for the foremost success in fulfilling Your significant mission.

Your Excellency's firm stand in boosting the development and unity of the youth of the OIC countries is indicated in Your generous and critical support in holding the Founding General Assembly of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) in Baku in 2004, supporting institutionalization and development of the ICYF as an international institution affiliated to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), hosting and upholding by Azerbaijani Government of the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF (ICYF-ERC) in Baku stands as a prime example for leaders in our region. We are very proud of Your Excellency's referring to the establishment of ICYF as an international organization, as it is an important contribution of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the OIC. We, the Board of ICYF-ERC, are proud of Your Excellency's trust, support, and leadership and try our best to match the level of dedication drawn by Your Excellency.

As a result of Your wise policy, the restoration of complete legal control over all territories of Azerbaijan this year is the first and greatest success achieved not only in the history of Azerbaijan but also in the history of Islamic countries for the last two hundred years on the way to the liberation of occupied territories. On behalf of the youth of Muslim countries, we welcomed this victory with great joy and happiness.

The selection of Shusha city next year as the cultural and youth capital of the Islamic world is a vivid indicator of Your influence in the Muslim world. We believe that next year, Azerbaijan, especially Shusha, will become the center of solidarity among Muslim youth.

We wish You success in the presidential elections to be held in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2024, and as the representatives of Muslim youth, we believe in Your confident victory.

On this special occasion, we have the honor expressing our best wishes for your noble activities supporting the OIC solidarity and development of the people of brotherly Azerbaijan together. Praying for the best of health, success and prosperity for You and Your family, please, the Honourable President, accept assurances of our highest consideration and continuing best regards.

The Board of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum"