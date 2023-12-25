ICYF-ERC Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Board of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic
Cooperation Youth Forum has sent a congratulatory letter to the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the
occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
The Honourable President,
On the occasion of Your birthday, it gives us the utmost honor
and privilege to extend to Your Excellency our cordial
congratulations and our sincere wishes for the foremost success in
fulfilling Your significant mission.
Your Excellency's firm stand in boosting the development and
unity of the youth of the OIC countries is indicated in Your
generous and critical support in holding the Founding General
Assembly of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) in Baku in 2004,
supporting institutionalization and development of the ICYF as an
international institution affiliated to the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC), hosting and upholding by Azerbaijani Government
of the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF (ICYF-ERC) in Baku stands
as a prime example for leaders in our region. We are very proud of
Your Excellency's referring to the establishment of ICYF as an
international organization, as it is an important contribution of
the Republic of Azerbaijan to the OIC. We, the Board of ICYF-ERC,
are proud of Your Excellency's trust, support, and leadership and
try our best to match the level of dedication drawn by Your
Excellency.
As a result of Your wise policy, the restoration of complete
legal control over all territories of Azerbaijan this year is the
first and greatest success achieved not only in the history of
Azerbaijan but also in the history of Islamic countries for the
last two hundred years on the way to the liberation of occupied
territories. On behalf of the youth of Muslim countries, we
welcomed this victory with great joy and happiness.
The selection of Shusha city next year as the cultural and youth
capital of the Islamic world is a vivid indicator of Your influence
in the Muslim world. We believe that next year, Azerbaijan,
especially Shusha, will become the center of solidarity among
Muslim youth.
We wish You success in the presidential elections to be held in
the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2024, and as the representatives of
Muslim youth, we believe in Your confident victory.
On this special occasion, we have the honor expressing our best
wishes for your noble activities supporting the OIC solidarity and
development of the people of brotherly Azerbaijan together. Praying
for the best of health, success and prosperity for You and Your
family, please, the Honourable President, accept assurances of our
highest consideration and continuing best regards.
The Board of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic
Cooperation Youth Forum"
MENAFN25122023000195011045ID1107655003
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.