Pilot Project For Caspian Sea To Be Implemented

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A pilot project will be implemented in the territory of the
Absheron region regarding the treatment and reuse of wastewater
discharged from the Hovsan aeration plant into the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports.
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order in this regard.
The decree was signed to expand the use of alternative water
sources, reduce water losses, treat and reuse wastewater, as well
as attract new technologies to this field.
The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to ensure the
implementation of the pilot project taking into account advanced
international practice, to take necessary measures, and to resolve
other issues arising from the Order.
The Commission established by Decree No. 1986 of the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 15, 2020, On Measures to
Ensure the Efficient use of Water Resources should resolve the
issues of coordination of measures for the implementation of the
pilot project.
