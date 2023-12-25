               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Emir Of Kuwait State


12/25/2023 5:16:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has sent a congratulatory letter to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of his ascension to the throne.

The letter reads:

"Your Highness,

I heartily congratulate you on your ascension to the throne as the Emir of the State of Kuwait.

I believe that we will continue our efforts towards strengthening friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your high state activities for the well-being of the friendly people of Kuwait.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 December 2023"

MENAFN25122023000195011045ID1107655000

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

