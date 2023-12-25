President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Emir Of Kuwait State

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has
sent a congratulatory letter to the Emir of the State of Kuwait,
Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of his
ascension to the throne.
The letter reads:
"Your Highness,
I heartily congratulate you on your ascension to the throne as
the Emir of the State of Kuwait.
I believe that we will continue our efforts towards
strengthening friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait and
deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the
interests of our peoples.
I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your
high state activities for the well-being of the friendly people of
Kuwait.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 25 December 2023"
