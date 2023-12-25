Qatar Welcomes UN Statement On Yemen Supporting Peace Roadmap

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Qatar welcomed, Monday, a UN statement sent by the Secretary General's special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg on the effort to reach a roadmap to support the Yemeni peace process.

The ministry said in a statement it hopes the roadmap would be signed soon, which will contribute to achieving a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis under the auspices of the UN, and sustainable peace that will achieve the aspirations of Yemeni people for security, development and prosperity.

The ministry expressed Qatar's appreciation for the efforts of the UN, Saudi Arabia, and Oman to bring peace to Yemen. (end)

