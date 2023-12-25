Kuwait Amir Receives Deputy KNG Chief, Ministers

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Monday the Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness also received First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He also received Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end) tab

