Thick Fog Blanket Covers Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A dense layer of fog engulfed Srinagar city, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday affecting normal life, officials said.
There was less than usual traffic on roads in the morning while vehicles were seen moving at low speeds due to the reduced visibility.
“The visibility in Srinagar at 8.30 am was 91 metres due to the fog cover. The motorists should drive carefully due to the low visibility,” an official of the local meteorological office said.
A Srinagar Airport official said some of the flights from Delhi have been delayed due to poor visibility in the national capital.
"We do not have any issues on this side but some Srinagar-bound flights are delayed due to dense fog in Delhi," the official said.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the visibility around Palam in Delhi was zero at 8.30 am.
