Rashmika Mandanna Pens Birthday Note For 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Pan-India actress Rashmika Mandanna wished a 'happiest birthday' to the 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga as he turned 42.

Filmmaker Sandeep, who hails from Warangal, had made his screenwriting and directing debut with the 2017 Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy', starring Vijay Deverakonda.

He is currently riding high on the success of his action drama flick 'Animal', which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika, and Tripti Dimri in the lead.

Now, on the occasion of his birthday, the lead actress of 'Animal' -Rashmika has penned a sweet note and shared a smiling picture of the director. The 'Mission Majnu' actress is also seen making her signature heart sign with her hands.

She wrote:“HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY VANGA SIRRERRR... @SANDEEPREDDY”, followed by a smiley.

'Animal' features Ranbir in a dual role as Ranvijay Singh and Aziz Haque. Senior star Anil Kapoor also plays dual characters of Balbir Singh and Kailash Petkar. Bobby portrays the role of Abrar Haque, while Rashmika plays Geetanjali Iyengar, who is the wife of Ranbir's character.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika next has 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', 'Rainbow' and 'The Girlfriend'.

--IANS

sp/dan