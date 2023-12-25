Rakul Preet Singh's B'day Wish For Beau Jackky Bhagnani: 'Your Kindness, Innocence Is Rare To Find'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh showered love on her boyfriend and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, as he celebrated his 39th birthday on Sunday, wishing him abundance, and said that his kindness, innocence are "rare to find."

The lovebirds have been in a romantic relationship since 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul Preet, who has 23.4 million followers on the application, shared a series of unseen pictures with her beau. The photos show the couple adorably hugging each other, and looking lost in love.

The 'Runway 34' actress captioned the post as:“Happppppy bdayyyyyyy my on this bday and everyday I wish you receive abundance of all that you desire. Your kindness, innocence is rare to find, your jokes are the silliest but I have to admit they are funny .. protect all of this cos they don't make men like you anymore here is to adventures, travelling, eating and laughing together always @jackkybhagnani.”

She gave the music of the song 'Pehle Bhi Main' sung by Raj Shekhar and Vishal Mishra, from the recently released movie 'Animal', starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Rakul Preet also took to Instagram Stories and also shared a sneak peek into her vacation with Jackky.

The photos show the 'Doctor G' actress sitting on a suitcase trolley and posing with a picturesque backdrop. She captioned it as:“Home for next few days”.

Another photo is a group selfie with Jackky and her friends. She wrote:“Gang”.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Rakul has 'Meri Patni Ka' remake, 'Ayalaan', and 'Indian 2'. On the other hand, as a producer Jackky has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Suryaputra Mahavir Karna', and 'Mission Lion'.

--IANS

sp/kvd