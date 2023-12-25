Gotion High-Tech Held The 13Th Supplier Conference And 2024 Strategy Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HEFEI, China, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

On December 23, 2023, Gotion High-tech successfully held the 13th Supplier Conference and 2024 Strategy Launch in Hefei. The occasion served as a platform for Gotion High-tech to present its four strategies for

quality, globalization, R&D,

and supply chain for 2024, offer recognition to its outstanding suppliers for the year

2023, and signed contracts with selected strategic suppliers for

2024.

Regarding

quality, Gotion plans to fortify our control over

process capabilities, align our overarching

quality indicators

with the industry benchmarks, address crucial

pain points, and prioritize

the augmentation of electrical components' quality.

In terms of R&D, Gotion will comprehensively improve of the performance of our

second-generation cells

in mass production, attain

full industrialization of

our

third-generation cells, and freeze

the design of the fourth-generation cells tailored for the future super-charging market. On the

globalization front, Gotion's

focus for 2024 is to make breakthroughs in

three key

overseas markets: America, Europe and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Gotion aims to deliver over 100GWh in overseas markets in 2027, with overseas business sales surpassing

RMB 100 billion and a market share of

10%. Gotion is dedicated

to positioning itself as

a provider of comprehensive service solutions within

the new energy

sector. In respect to the supply chain, Gotion is determined to build

a green and sustainable supply chain that meets

social responsibility and environmental requirements. This includes fostering suppliers'

carbon management, conducting

supplier carbon emission surveys, and progressively minimizing

carbon emissions.

As of

2023, Gotion has notably expedited

its globalization efforts. To illustrate, batteries coming from Gotion's base in Göttingen,

Germany,

and the joint venture factory in Thailand were rolled off the production line. Initial progress has been

made towards

investing in a battery factory in the US. Furthermore,

Gotion

has

signed a cooperation agreement with Pacific Green Technologies (PGT), supplying 450MWh of ESS products for Phase II of PGT's

Sheaf battery energy storage project at Richborough Energy Park,

Kent,

the UK, which is currently the UK's

largest battery energy storage project. Gotion GmbH has also entered into

a MoU with Pod Point, one of the largest providers of electric vehicle charging infrastructure

in the UK. This initiative seeks

to facilitate cooperation

on technology R&D and battery manufacturing, thereby developing competitive home ESS solutions

for customers.