Ashutosh Kulkarni's Fitness Regime Includes Sattu, Gym Workouts, Yoga, & Meditation

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor Ashutosh Kulkarni has opened up on his fitness routine and shared that he believes that maintaining good health involves a combination of home-cooked meals, regular exercise, and striving for tranquility in stressful situations.

As the year 2023 ends, many people are beginning to contemplate new goals and resolutions for the upcoming year. Whether it's setting fitness targets at the gym, improving mental well-being, or alleviating financial stress, the New Year brings an opportunity for meaningful change.

Ashutosh is committed to starting the new year by focusing on his health and mental peace from the very first day.

He shared: "I have resolved to wake up an hour before sunrise and utilise that time for meditation and simple exercises to rejuvenate myself. I believe the time just before sunrise is serene, and by practicing mindfulness during that period, I hope to enhance concentration, attain inner peace, and maintain stability of mind in any situation."

Recognising the challenges of today's hectic lifestyles that can adversely affect both physical and mental health, he emphasised the importance of not neglecting one's well-being. He extended a message to everyone, urging them not to overlook their health amidst the stress-filled life.

According to him, a calm mind and body not only contribute to physical well-being but also promote mental health.

While following a vegetarian diet with a focus on incorporating nutritious food like sattu in his meals, Kulkarni's fitness regime includes a mix of gym workouts, jogging, yoga, and meditation.

Planning to intensify his practice, he stated: "In the coming year, I aim to perform twelve rounds of Surya Namaskars. Beginning each session by invoking the Sun God, I will pay special attention to my breath during each posture, ensuring deep inhalation and gradual exhalation. By approaching these two aspects honestly, I anticipate maintaining a harmonious balance in both my physical and mental well-being throughout the year."

On the work front, Ashutosh is portraying the role of Krishan Bihari Vajpyee in the show 'Atal'.

The show airs on &TV.

