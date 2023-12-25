Welcome New Year In Style At Miss Tess

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 1:12 PM

The menu offers an array of Asian cuisine that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you wanting more. From sushi to dim sum, every dish is expertly crafted with the freshest ingredients and bursting with flavour.

The restaurant also features a stunning terrace that offers breath-taking views of the Downtown skyline. It's the perfect spot to take in the sights and sounds of the city while enjoying a delicious cocktail or two.

While you enjoy your meal, you'll be amazed by live entertainment adding to the already enchanting ambiance. As the night progresses, the anticipation builds for the main event: the world-renowned fireworks display against the backdrop of the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Watching the sky light up with a kaleidoscope of colors is truly a sight to behold. You'll be mesmerized by the beauty and grandeur of the show, making it a night that you'll never forget. So come and experience the magic for yourself and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Date: December 31

Timings: 8 pm until 1 am | À la Carte Bar: 1 am until 3 am

Location: Level 3, Taj Dubai Downtown

Prices:

Dh1,500 per person for indoor seating inclusive of premium beverages

Dh3,500 per person for Al Fresco seating on the terrace inclusive of premium beverages

Reservations: Call +971 4 438 3134 | WhatsApp + 971 50 189 6089 | Email: ...

*Guests must be 21 +