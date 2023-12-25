Al Mudahka Elected ACF Vice-President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Assembly of the Arab Chess Federation (ACF) yesterday elected Qatar's Mohamed Al Mudahka as Vice-President by acclamation, during the meeting held today in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

The meeting was attended by 21 Arab federations, which resulted in the formation of the Executive Office of the Board of Directors of the ACF, headed by the Emirati Sheikh Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi.

Al Mudahka, who is the President of the Qatar Chess Federation, said the new executive office aspires to strengthen the position of Arab chess at the continental and international levels.

He said the first meeting will discuss many topics that concern the future of the game in the region.

“The Arab Federation seeks to raise the level of the game by expanding the base of participation in the tournaments organised by the federation, and developing tournaments for young age groups,” Al Mudahka said in a statement.

He pointed out that the General Assembly thanked the Federation of Arab Sports Federations for its prominent role in the electoral process with the aim of working to raise the level of the game of chess in the Arab region.

The General Assembly also elected three other vice-presidents: Syrian Ali Abbas, Algerian Ibrahim Jalloul, and Libyan Fawzi Bou Raja.

While four candidates won membership in the Executive Office: Dr. Sabri Abdel Mawla of Yemen, Rawad Hamoud from Lebanon, Sidi Muhammad Taj al-Din from Mauritania and Morocco's Mustafa Amzal.