Moi Holds Cultural, Sports Activities For Inmates As Part Of Inmates Week 2023

Doha, Qatar: The Penal and Correctional Institutions Department organised on Saturday a series of cultural, recreational, and sports activities and gift distribution for inmates and their families as part of the Unified Gulf Inmates Week 2023 events.

Colonel Youssef Bilal Abdullah, Assistant Director of the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department, honoured the winning inmates in the competitions and distributed gifts to the children from the families of the inmates.

Colonel Youssef Abdullah explained that these activities are in line with the philosophy and strategy followed by the department, within the approach of the Ministry of Interior, in implementing a penal philosophy based on discipline, rehabilitation, and support for inmates psychologically and socially.

The department is keen on organising a variety of activities throughout the year encompassing educational, cultural, recreational, social, and sports fields in cooperation with several relevant entities in the country, aiming to rehabilitate inmates, promote human values, and uphold human rights in accordance with local and international laws and conventions.

