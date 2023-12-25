Labour Ministry To Broaden Opportunities For Qataris In Insurance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour yesterday finalised a Collaborative agreement with the Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance Company (QGRI), aimed at training and qualifying members of the national workforce and broadening opportunities for Qatari individuals in the insurance industry.

The agreement was inked by Abdulrahman Mohammed Talfat, Head of the Department of Qualifying Skills Development at the Ministry of Labour, and Mubarak Jassim Al Menkhis, Acting Group Head for Human Resources and Administration at Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance Company.

Under this agreement, the Ministry of Labour and Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance Company will organise awareness training courses by a group of qualified specialists in the field of insurance.

The signing of the MoU comes as part of the Ministry of Labour's efforts to raise the effective participation rates of the national workforce in private sector establishments and to qualify and develop the skills of job seekers to enable them to join jobs in major companies and various economic sectors.

As part of executing the cooperation agreement, the Ministry of Labour has announced the commencement of the second stage of the hands-on training programme for Qatari individuals seeking employment in the insurance industry.

The programme affords participants the chance to understand the dynamics of the insurance sector, explore its various operational areas, and recognise its significance in bolstering the national economy. This, in turn, is expected to heighten job seekers' interest in pursuing careers within insurance companies.

The hands-on training, as part of the National Manpower Affairs Program, is split into two segments: an initial three-day theoretical training for participants, followed by a seven-day onsite training at one of the participating companies' headquarters. This structure allows participants to gain a real understanding of the company's operations.

Moreover, the job seekers' practical training programme is distinguished by giving participants the chance to engage in direct interviews with hiring managers from the companies involved in the second phase, thereby facilitating a quicker job placement for the job seekers.