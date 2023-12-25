QDA Holds Summer Camp For Children With Diabetes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA) organised the 24th edition of Al Bawasil Summer camp for children with diabetes on Saturday.

Held under the motto of "yes, we can", the six-day camp - the first-of-its-kind in the region - hosts 66 of 7-11-year-old children this year hailing from 11 countries - Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Sudan, Algeria, Libya, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Iran, and India.

Executive Director of QDA, Dr. Abdullah Al Hamaq underscored the significance of the camp which aims to provide a healthy and appropriate climate for communities in the quest for raising awareness of children with diabetes on how to live safely with this disease, in addition to providing state-of-the-art information and establishing regional and global camps that would educate and raise the communities' awareness to curb the menace of this disease and operationalise the prevention methods. In his inaugural remarks before the event, Dr. Al Hamaq noted the keenness and interest in organising the camp under the patronage of Honorary President of QDA, H E Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, in a safe and interesting environment for children with diabetes to further achieve the therapeutic and cultural objectives for children with diabetes.

Dr. Al Hamaq added that the camp is a significant opportunity for them to forge acquaintances with new friends and share the expertise those new friends have brought from abroad to lay the building blocks of a healthy community. He thanked the Aspire Academy for hosting this camp along with its cooperation with QDA. He also thanked all those who supported and curated the camp, particularly the volunteers.

Al Bawasil Summer camp is an interactive platform dedicated to helping children live with diabetes. It helps children learn the best methods of managing diabetes and live with it positively.