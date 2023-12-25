Doha Festival City Triumphs With Triple Awards For Sustainability And Innovation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City has received two Kahramaa awards for energy conservation and sustainable transportation, alongside recognition from Al Daayen Municipality for its overall environmental sustainability efforts, further highlighting the mall's commitment to eco-friendly practices.

At the Tarsheed Energy Efficiency Forum, organised by the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), Doha Festival City was honoured with the Tarsheed Conserving Building Competition Award, recognising its sustainable building practices and significant efforts in energy conservation. The mall also received the Tarsheed Partner in EV Charging Innovation Award, highlighting its contributions to establishing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and promoting sustainable transportation infrastructure - allocating EV charging stations at 46 parking bays for 2023 and will grow to 58 parking bays by Q1 of 2024.

Doha Festival City was also recognised at the“Together Towards Sustainability” event hosted by the Al Daayen Municipality. Held at the Conference Center, Expo Doha, Cultural Area, Bidda Park, this event celebrated the contributions of various organisations to sustainability, with Doha Festival City standing out for its exemplary commitment and initiatives in promoting environmental sustainability.

Robert Hall, General Manager of Doha Festival City, expressed his gratitude for these recognitions.“These awards are a testament to our dedication to sustainability and innovation. Being acknowledged by esteemed organisations like Kahramaa and the Al Daayen Municipality is an honour and motivates us to continue our efforts towards a sustainable future, in line with Qatar's vision for environmental stewardship,” he said.

Recently, Doha Festival City has been honoured as the 2023 Qatar Tourism winner for 'Outstanding Service Excellence - Shopping Mall' and 'Outstanding Smart Solutions - Innovative Solutions in Sustainability,' in recognition of its exceptional sustainability efforts.

The mall has demonstrated environmental leadership, notably reducing wet waste through Food Digester Machines and achieving a 30% energy saving. Additionally, Doha Festival City boasts a GSAS Design & Build 3-star certification, underscoring its approach to sustainable operations. These measures showcase the mall's dedication to sustainable practices, aligning with Qatar's vision for a greener future.