Symposium To Mark Second Edition Of 'Al-Waqf' Journal

Doha, Qatar: The Centre for Endowment Studies of the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs is set to organise a symposium to mark publishing of the 2nd issue of the International Scientific Journal“Al-Waqf” via the Directorate's YouTube channel.

The symposium comes within the series of scientific symposia organised by the General Directorate of Awqaf in the quest for beefing up the synergistic intellectual and academic efforts of researchers and those interested in endowment issues and Islamic economy, especially after the profound positive interaction the journal has received from public readers in the Arab and Islamic world.

During the symposium, lecturer Dr. Mohamed El Sherif will discuss the endowment growth indicators, along with their notion, dimensions, and measurements, while Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Jamal will discuss the endowment via the decentralised applications, moderated by Majd Makki.

Director of the General Department of Endowments and editor-in-chief of the journal, Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani said through these symposia, the department intends to maximise the benefits of research and studies disseminated through rich discussions, adding that the second edition of the journal offers a scientific material for those specialised in economy with respect to inflation and its impacts, as administrators will find a proposal to upgrade and market endowment mechanisms.

The symposium will feature a discussion on studying a modern style of endowment and its methods, chiefly endowment via the decentralized applications and how to build them correctly through relevant applications, as well as predicting the ensuing consequences, he outlined, adding that the symposium will shed the light on the endowment growth indicators. The General Directorate of Endowments will continue a series of scientific symposia to cover all research and studies published in the second issue of the journal.