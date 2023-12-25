QEERI Hosts Bifipv Workshop Focused On Desert Technologies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI) partnered with Germany's ISC Konstanz, NREL, and six other international laboratories to host the 10th Bifacial Photovoltaic (bifiPV) Workshop in Doha.

Taking place on December 3 to 6 at HBKU's Minaretein auditorium in Education City, the 2023 Doha bifiPV Workshop attracted stakeholders from academia, industry and business to discuss the current status and the latest advancements and developments in bifacial photovoltaic technology.

The four-day programme included presentations covering a range of topics, including resource assessment and modelling, solar cell technology, system applications, and power plant operations and strategies. Particular attention was given to the development of PV sectors in desert environments, as well as the evolution of the bifacial PV era. The event was co-chaired by QEERI's Dr. Veronica Bermudez, Senior Research Director, Dr. Juan Lopez Garcia, Principal Investigator and Dr. Benjamin Figgis, Research Program Manager.

Bifacial photovoltaic (PV) technology made a significant impact on the photovoltaic industry a few years ago and found use in most of the solar energy industry's commercial products. This technology already accounts for a market share of more than 30% of the global PV industry, and its prevalence will continue growing as most international roadmaps anticipate that its share will grow to more than 70% by 2033.

Panels possessing this technology convert light into clean electricity by collecting light on their front and rear sides, utilizing both direct sunlight and scattered light reflected from the ground and surroundings.

The 2023 Doha bifiPV Workshop commenced with an opening plenary session entitled 'The Sunny Present of Bifacial PV,' delivered by Dr. Veronica Bermudez. Further QEERI contributions were provided by Dr. Ben Figgis, and Dr. Maulid Mohamed Kivambe, who both led sessions regarding distinct aspects of bifacial PV technology. Workshop participants also toured QEERI's Outdoor Test Facility as well as the 800MW Al Kharsaah PV power plant. Highlighting the importance of the event, Dr. Tareq A. Al Ansari, Acting Executive Director, QEERI and Associate Professor at the College of Science and Engineering (CSE), said“At QEERI, we place great value on our local and international collaborations, particularly in our efforts to co-organise and host such workshops. These endeavors are thoughtfully aligned with the strategic objectives of our Centers, reflecting our commitment to advancing research and innovation in the fields of environment and energy."