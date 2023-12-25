(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India AND Academy , a one-of-its-kind design upskilling platform backed by the Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD), New Delhi, hosted its first ever Learners' Meet- AND Social- on 9 Dec, in New Delhi. Learners and alumni from all over the country attended the event that included enlightening talks, networking sessions, and wrapped it all up with some fun and high-tea.



AND Learners and alumni at AND Social 2023 held on 9 Dec





AND Academy has also announced that admissions are now open for their next batch of learners for all their design courses in UI UX Design , Graphic Design , Interior Design , and Motion Graphic Design .





The event kicked off with a welcome address by Prachi Mittal, AND's Academic Head, followed by a gratitude speech by CEO and Founder, Dr. Jitin Chadha, before moving on to speaker sessions with renowned names in the fields of UI UX Design, Graphic Design, and Interior Design. The AND Social speaker line up included Shiva Viswanathan- AND Mentor, ex-Design Head of Ogilvy Pennywise, and CMO & Design Head at Catenate, Nishtha Sharma- NID Graduate, and Communication Designer at November, Keya Vaswani- Documentary Filmmaker and Founder of Storyloom Films, Sakshi Jain- Senior User Experience Designer at YUJ Designs, and our keynote speaker Kavan Antani -

Co-founder & CEO, IndieFolio.





Nishtha Sharma during her speech on“finding your own process in the design industry” at AND Social 2023





Expressing his delight at the massive success of AND Social, CEO and Founder, Dr. Jitin Chadha , said,“As a design institute focused on supplying high-quality design talent to the industry, we have always held the power of networking, mentorship, and guidance in high regard, and I'm glad that we were able to provide all of this and more to our learners and alumni at this event. After all, there is not much that can be more inspiring than meeting the designers one looks up to! Through personal anecdotes and insight into the design industry, the esteemed speakers delivered valuable knowledge and guidance that would surely help our learners and alumni navigate the design space successfully. I'm looking forward to future AND Socials and am positive of the experience being stellar every single time.”





AND Social 2023 held on 9 Dec in New Delhi



Aside from the speakers, some of our senior AND Mentors, Ekta Rohra Jafri- Design Director and Creative Group Manager at IBM iX, Rupali Arora- UX Designer, IBM iX, and Shaaz Ahmed- Award-Winning Founding Director of Mud n Water Studio, also shared with students a peek into their personal journeys along with guidance on how best to navigate the ever-competitive and evolving design space.



About AND Academy

Backed by a decade of experience in design education, AND Academy was founded in 2022 and offers professional upskilling courses in Graphic Design, UI UX Design, Interior Design, and Motion Graphics. Powered by live and interactive online classes, these courses combine an industry-relevant curriculum, expert mentorship, and practical training through project-based teaching to cater to the needs of graduates and working professionals from varied backgrounds. Course durations vary from 16 weeks to a year and focus on teaching learners to think like designers. The school steers away from pre-recorded lectures and the webinar mode of teaching, and instead recreates a studio-based learning atmosphere in the virtual space, ensuring accessibility, flexibility, and affordability for learners. Since its inception, AND Academy has touched the lives of 450+ learners from all over India as well as other parts of the world.