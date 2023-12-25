Al Ahly Financial Services Expands Investment Platform With Al Ahly Sukuk Company

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Al Ahly Financial Services (AFS) is further strengthening its commitment to diversified investment solutions with the launch of Al Ahly Sukuk company, a new subsidiary dedicated to Sharia-compliant financial instruments.



This strategic move underscores AFS' dedication to serving the needs of a wider client base and fostering sustainable economic growth through innovative Islamic finance offerings.

Al Ahly Sukuk aims to be a leading provider of Sharia-compliant investment opportunities in Egypt.



The company will focus on structuring and issuing sukuk (Islamic bonds) that cater to individual and institutional investors seeking ethical and transparent investment options.



This aligns perfectly with the National Bank of Egypt (NBE)'s Integrated Investment Platform, Al Ahly Financial Services, which emphasizes providing comprehensive solutions across various investment categories.

“The establishment of Al Ahly Sukuk reflects our deep commitment to offering diverse and innovative financial products that cater to the evolving needs of our clients,” stated Ahmed Salem, Chairperson of Al Ahly Sukuk.“By leveraging our expertise in Islamic finance, we aim to enhance the investment landscape in Egypt and contribute to the growth of Sharia-compliant financial market.”

AFS, as the investment arm of the National Bank of Egypt, has a long-standing reputation for driving economic development through its robust financial services network. Al Ahly Sukuk complements this legacy by offering tailored financing solutions that cater to both individual investors seeking ethical returns and businesses seeking Sharia-compliant funding for vital projects.

“We are dedicated to providing the highest standards of transparency and credibility in our services,” asserted Salem.“We aspire to be the preferred partner for those seeking Sharia-compliant financial solutions, and Al Ahly Sukuk will be instrumental in achieving this vision.”

By strategically expanding its offerings into the Islamic finance segment, AFS positions itself as a leading advocate for inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Egypt. Al Ahly Sukuk promises to be a valuable addition to the financial landscape, offering innovative investment opportunities while adhering to the highest ethical and Sharia-compliant standards.