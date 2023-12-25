Educational Institutes And Hospitals Provide Services To 11 Million Citizens In 2023

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population announced the provision of diagnostic and therapeutic services to 11 million 104,745 citizens, from January to mid-December 2023, through 17 medical facilities affiliated with the General Authority for Hospitals and Educational Institutes.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, indicated that the units of the General Authority for Hospitals and Educational Institutes received 5 million and 803,000 citizens, through outpatient clinics, while more than one million 684,568 citizens visited the reception departments.

Abdel Ghaffar added that the authority's units performed 135,977 surgical operations in various specialities, varying between delicate, highly skilled, major, medium, and minor operations, in addition to performing 22,213,000 cardiac catheterizations and 1,000 peripheral catheterizations.

In addition, 1,685 open-heart surgeries were performed, as well as 51 kidney transplants, 22 liver transplants, 156 cochlear implants, 13 corneal transplants, and more than 12,000 surgeries that varied between (eyes, brain, nerves, tumours, and bones) within the initiative of the President of the Republic to prevent waiting lists within the authority's hospitals and institutes.

Abdel Ghaffar noted that the cases of endoscopy during the same period amounted to 850,173 cases, while the total radiology services amounted to approximately one million and 500,000 services, in addition to withdrawing one million and 240,000 analysis samples.

He pointed out that the dialysis units conduct about 20,000 sessions per month, while the physical therapy departments provided their services to approximately 878,529 citizens, noting that the medical entities affiliated with the authority ranked first among the bodies affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Population in the average statistical evaluation of infection control measures in 2023.