Misty, Cold Weather Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore will by misty to foggy at places at first before becoming partly cloudy to cloudy at times with chance of scattered rain, relatively cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy at first, scattered clouds to partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain at times.

Wind inshore will be variable less than 05 KT at first, becomes Northwesterly-Northeasterly 05-15 KT

Offshore, it will be Southeasterly at first, shifts to Northeasterly-Northwesterly 05-15 KT

Visibility inshore will be 4-8 KM/2 KM or less at places at first, while offshore it will be 5-9 KM

Sea state inshore will be 1-3 FT. Offshore, it will be 2-4 FT.

MENAFN25122023000067011011ID1107654774