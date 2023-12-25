Qatar Welcomes Statement Of UN Special Envoy To Yemen Regarding Efforts To Reach Road Map To Support Peace Process

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar welcomed the statement issued by Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen Hans Grundberg regarding efforts to reach a road map to support the peace process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed, in a statement on Monday, the State of Qatars hope that the road map will be signed soon, which will contribute to achieving a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, under the auspices of the United Nations, and bringing about sustainable peace that fulfills the aspirations of the Yemeni people for security, development and prosperity.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation for the efforts of the United Nations, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman to bring peace to the Republic of Yemen.

