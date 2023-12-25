Delhi Fog: Bad Weather Leads To Diversion Of 7 Flights To Jaipur, 1 To Ahmedabad: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi fog news: Due to bad weather in Delhi, 7 flights were diverted to Jaipur and one flight was diverted to Ahmedabad between 6.am-9 am today i.e. on 25 December, airport source said as reported by news agency ANI in the day, Delhi Airport had issued a passenger advisory after thick fog affected operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi Read: Weather Update: Winter grips Delhi; IMD predicts very dense fog in THESE states; rains in Coastal Tamil Nadu\"While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,\" reads the advisory issued by Delhi Airport airport authorities initiated the anti-fog landing system, technically called the CAT-lll Instrument Landing System (ILS). The CAT III system helps with a precision approach and landing when the runway visibility level is low.

