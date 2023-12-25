ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC Ends Mumbai City FC's Unbeaten Streak With A Dominant 2-0 Victory

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dimitri Diamantakos and Kwame Peprah found the net, securing another victory for the Yellow Army in Kochi. In a thrilling display for their home crowd, Kerala Blasters FC netted twice in the opening half to comfortably overcome Mumbai City FC with a 2-0 scoreline at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 game.

Despite concerns about missing captain Adrian Luna, the team dispelled doubts with the dynamic duo of Dimitrios Diamantakos and Kwame Peprah, propelling them to a 2-0 win and leveling points (23) with league leaders FC Goa.

Peprah, 23, and his Greek counterpart, 30-year-old Diamantakos, effortlessly outplayed Mumbai City FC's defense, showcasing speed, agile footwork, and precise decision-making in the attacking third.

In the 11th minute, Peprah penetrated the left side of the penalty box, maneuvering past Rostyn Griffiths and a congested defense to feed a pass to Diamantakos, who skillfully found the back of the net, granting Kerala Blasters FC an early lead.

Rahul KP, their domestic talent, actively engaged in the game, attempting to shoot past Phurba Lachenpa just before halftime but missed the target. The Islanders sensed an opportunity to recover, but Vukomanovic's squad maintained their offensive pressure, denying any momentum shift.

Peprah, a standout addition to Kerala Blasters FC this season, demonstrated his prowess with a second successful strike of the night. Diamantakos fended off Mehtab Singh and Lalengmawia Ralte to deliver a pass to Peprah, who expertly dispatched the ball into the net in added time, showcasing remarkable finishing finesse and agility.

In the second half, Vukomanovic's tactical acumen came into play as he ensured his defense solidified, securing a clean sheet and handing Mumbai City FC their first defeat of the season.

Peprah made three tackles, four interceptions, one clearance, earned two fouls, and contributed with a goal and an assist, leading Kerala Blasters FC to a resounding victory.

What's Next for Both Teams?

Kerala Blasters FC will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 27, while Mumbai City FC will host Chennaiyin FC on December 28.

