303 Indians Grounded Over 'Human Trafficking' At Airport In France Allowed To Leave: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A plane carrying several Indian passengers detained near Paris due to suspected human trafficking is free to leave today, a French court ruled. But it is not clear if the plane will return to India. The flight, carrying 303 Indians, was cleared for departure, three days after it was grounded by the French authorities.

It's unclear, though, where the flight would go. It may go to Nicaragua, where it was originally intended to land, or Dubai, where it took off, or it could go to India, where the passengers are from.

The Nicaragua-bound charter plane has 303 passengers, mostly Indians and at least 11 unaccompanied minors.

The flight, which was being conducted by the Romanian charter firm Legend Airlines, had left Dubai on Thursday and was going to Nicaragua. At the Vatry airfield in France, 150 km east of Paris, it was grounded by the authorities.

An anonymous tip-off that they were potential victims of human trafficking led to its grounding at the Vatry airport when it arrived from Dubai for refuelling.

The flight had landed in Vatry for refuelling. This is when police intervened, Marne prefect's office said in an e-mailed statement. The passengers were questioned on Sunday by four judges to verify the "conditions and purposes" of their travel, news agency AFP reported.

In addition to meals and hot beverages, the stranded passengers at the Vatry airport had access to temporary mattresses, restrooms, and showers, according to an official. Even ten Indian travellers have submitted asylum applications. The reception hall at Vatry airport was transformed into a waiting area with individual beds to provide passengers with the best possible reception conditions, the Marne prefect's office earlier said.