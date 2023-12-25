India's Most Wanted Dawood Ibrahim's Mumbai And Ratnagiri Properties Worth Crores To Be Auctioned On January 5

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The properties of fugitive designated global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai and Ratnagiri will be auctioned off on 5 January 2024. The Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA) led to the confiscation of four properties, including bungalows and mango orchards in Ratnagiri's Khed Taluka.

Previously,

the police tracked down and put up for auction a number of properties associated with the family of Dawood Ibrahim, including a restaurant that sold for Rs 4.53 crore, six flats that sold for Rs 3.53 crore, and a guest home that went for Rs 3.52 crore.

In December 2020, Dawood Ibrahim sold his assets in Ratnagiri, which comprised two plots and a deserted petrol station, at auction for a price of Rs 1.10 crore. In Lote village, Khed Taluka, these properties were registered in the name of Dawood's late sister, Haseena Parkar.

A 600-square-foot flat in Nagpada was sold at auction in April 2019 for Rs 1.80 crore. In 2018, Dawood's property on Pakmodia Street was put up for auction by SAFEMA authorities at a reserve price of Rs 79.43 lakh. The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) ended up buying the property for a total of Rs 3.51 crore.