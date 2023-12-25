Let's 'Jihadi Guru' Abdullah Shaheen Killed In Hit-And-Run By 'Unknown People' In Pakistan's Kasur: Reports

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Abdullah Shaheen, a notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and recruiter, was reportedly killed in a mysterious hit-and-run incident in Kasur, Pakistan.

The incident occurred when an 'unknown' vehicle struck Shaheen, resulting in his immediate death.

This marks another in a series of targeted killings, with more than 20 high-profile terrorists meeting a similar fate in Pakistan over the past few months.

Abdullah Shaheen, widely known as the 'Jihadi Guru' among his fellow jihadis, was a prominent figure within the LeT, an extremist organization known for its involvement in various acts of terrorism. Shaheen's role as a recruiter made him a key operative for the group, influencing individuals to join their ranks and perpetrate acts of violence.

The fatal incident unfolded in Kasur, a city in the Punjab province of Pakistan, where Shaheen was reportedly struck by a vehicle whose occupants are yet to be identified.

LeT, an internationally designated terrorist organization, has been responsible for numerous attacks in the region, and Shaheen's role as a recruiter had made him a significant asset for the group.

The moniker 'Jihadi Guru' suggests the influential role that Shaheen played within extremist circles, and his death may have broader implications for the LeT's activities in the region.

Earlier this month,

Habibullah, another LeT terrorist and recruiter, was reportedly killed by unknown gunmen opened fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district. This 'targeted killing' came days after the assassination of Adnan Ahmed, a close associate of LeT founder and mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Hafiz Saeed, who was gunned down in Karachi earlier this year.

News of Shaheen's killing comes days after reports surfaced about India's most-wanted fugitive, Dawood Ibrahim, allegedly being hospitalized due to poisoning by unknown assailants.

