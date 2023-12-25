'Dunki' Box Office Collection, Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Enters Rs 100 Crore Club

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Dunki', starring Shah Rukh Khan was released on a non-holiday and had a strong first day at the box office. The film is King Khan's third and last release of the year and is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and grossed Rs 30 crores on its opening day. The film during its advance booking collected Rs 15.41 crore.

'Dunki' Day 4 collection

According to Sacnilk, 'Dunki' had a nationwide Hindi occupancy of 49.67% on Friday, December 24, amounting to a total collection of Rs 74.93 crore net in India. Kolkata had the greatest occupancy, at 64.50 percent, with Kolkata close behind at 61.50 percent. Mumbai was second with 60 percent occupancy, while Chandigarh was third with 59 percent. It has now crossed the 100 crore India net mark.

Despite doing well, 'Dunki' had an average performance and did not meet the opening day records set by Shah Rukh's previous two 2023 releases, 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. 'Pathaan' made Rs 57 crore on its first day, while 'Jawan' made Rs 74.50 across all languages in India.

'Dunki' is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani and the plot concentrates on a group of pals who desire to go abroad, showing their difficulties on the Donkey Flight.

'Dunki' review



According to Asianet Newsable, 'Dunki' offers great performances by an experienced star ensemble whose work was nothing short of extraordinary, bringing forth the raw emotions that made the plot interesting. 'Dunki' is an emotional rollercoaster that does not shy away from presenting the reality behind the joy of being aboard.



About 'Dunki'

Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' is a 2023 comedic drama film that he wrote, directed, and edited. Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon wrote the screenplay. The film is based on the illegal immigration tactic known as donkey flight and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal (in a special appearance), and Boman Irani and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.