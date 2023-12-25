'We Really Support Uzzy': Australian Skipper Pat Cummins Backs Usman Khawaja On Dove Logo For Gaza Crisis

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Australian captain Pat Cummins expressed his support for teammate Usman Khawaja on Monday, stating that Khawaja's efforts to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza were "not offensive."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declined Khawaja's request to feature a sticker depicting a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

Cummins emphasized that he sees no distinction between Khawaja displaying a dove logo on his bat and shoe to raise awareness of humanitarian issues and teammate Marnus Labuschagne showcasing an eagle on his bat, symbolizing a personal religious message.

"We really support Uzzy. He's standing up for what he believes and I think he's done it really respectfully," Cummins told reporters on the eve of the second Test at the MCG.

"As I said last week, 'All lives are equal', I don't think that's very offensive and I'd say the same about the dove."

Backing his 37-year-old colleague who was born in Pakistan capital Islamabad, Cummins added, "That's Uzzy. I think he can really hold his head high with the way he's gone about it.

But obviously there's rules in place and I believe the ICC have said they're not going to approve that. They make up the rules and you've got to accept it."

The ICC rebuked Khawaja for wearing a black armband during Australia's 360-run victory over Pakistan in Perth. This came after he was prohibited from donning boots with the messages "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" in the colors of the Palestinian flag during the match at Optus Stadium.

In contrast, Labuschagne has been permitted to display the symbol of an eagle on the back of his bats, representing a verse from the Bible, and has long been allowed to have the sticker on his bat in international cricket.

Last week, Khawaja discussed the impact that the Israel-Hamas conflict had on him.

"When I'm looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that's what hit me the hardest," he said.

"I don't have any agendas other than trying to shine a light on what I feel really passionately, really strongly about."