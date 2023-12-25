Christmas 2023: 7 must-watch movies on the life of Jesus Christ

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The cinematic portrayal of Jesus' life has been a profound and diverse exploration, capturing the essence of his teachings, sacrifice, and resurrection. From Mel Gibson's intense 'The Passion of the Christ' to Pier Paolo Pasolini's faithful 'The Gospel According to Matthew,' each film offers a unique lens into the spiritual and historical significance of Jesus

Explore the diverse cinematic renditions of Jesus' life, from the intense 'Passion of the Christ' to the faithful 'Gospel According to Matthew'

This film focuses on the last 12 hours of Jesus' life, particularly his crucifixion. It is known for its intense and graphic portrayal of the events

The film takes a unique perspective by telling the story of Jesus' resurrection from the viewpoint of a Roman military tribune tasked with finding the missing body of Jesus

Directed by Martin Scorsese, this film is based on the novel by Nikos Kazantzakis. It explores the human side of Jesus, including his doubts and struggles

This film focuses on the events leading up to the birth of Jesus. It provides a more detailed look at the Nativity and Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem

This epic film covers the life of Jesus, from his birth to his crucifixion and resurrection. It boasts an all-star cast and is known for its grand scale

This miniseries, directed by Franco Zeffirelli, provides a comprehensive portrayal of Jesus' life, from his birth to his resurrection

This film presents the Gospel of Matthew in a straightforward and faithful manner. It is often praised for its authenticity and simplicity