Christmas 2023: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate The Festival Romantically, See Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Christmas 2023: With their romantic Christmas pictures, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ramped up the heat on social media.

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt hosted a Christmas party for relatives and friends at their Mumbai home.



On Christmas morning, Alia Bhatt turned to Instagram and uploaded a slew of images from the celebration, including a romantic one with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia and Ranbir were photographed sitting on a couch, sharing a romantic moment where Ranbir wrapped is wife around his arms and kissed her on her cheek.



The Christmas tree was decorated beautifully with the baubles having names of Alia and Raha written on it.



Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, "Grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much.. merry merry christmas & happy happy always."

For the brunch, Alia wore a yellow dress that came with frilles. She also wore a reindeer band to complete her Christmas look.



Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji were among those in attendance and they were seen having a fun time.

