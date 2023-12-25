Chhattisgarh Businessman Receives 9-Year Sentence For Coercing Wife Into Unnatural Sex

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant stride towards justice, a fast-track court in Chhattisgarh's Durg has handed down a stringent verdict, sentencing a prominent businessman from the Bhilai-Durg twin city to nine years of rigorous imprisonment (RI). The conviction comes in response to the harrowing tale of a woman who endured mental and physical torment, including forced unnatural sex, and harassment for dowry after her marriage in 2007.

The victim, who chose to take a brave stand against the atrocities she faced, decided to leave her in-laws' house in 2016, opting to raise her daughter as a single mother. The turning point came when she filed a complaint at the Supela police station on May 7, 2016, invoking IPC Section 377 for unnatural sex and Section 498A for dowry harassment against her husband and his parents.

The fast-track court, after careful consideration of the evidence and the heinous nature of the crimes, ruled that granting the benefit of probation to the accused would not be justifiable. The businessman was convicted under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a punishable offense that involves unnatural sex. In addition to the nine years of RI, he was also sentenced to a year's imprisonment and fined Rs 1,000 under IPC Section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt. Notably, both sentences will run concurrently.

Also read:

Chhattisgarh: Security forces demolish monuments built by Naxals in Bijapur's Hiroli village (WATCH)

The court's order emphasized the severity of the crimes committed, particularly under Section 377, which reflects society's unequivocal stance against acts that violate personal autonomy and dignity.

The businessman's parents were not spared from accountability, receiving a sentence of 10 months each for their involvement in the same charges. This sends a powerful message that individuals who aid and abet such crimes will face legal consequences, fostering a sense of responsibility within families.

This verdict is a testament to the legal system's commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of individuals, especially women who face abuse within the confines of marriage. It underscores the imperative to address not only physical violence but also acts that violate the very essence of personal freedom and consent.

The court's decision reflects the evolving legal landscape and societal attitudes towards crimes that were once shrouded in silence. By holding the accused accountable for their actions, the justice system sends a clear message that such offenses will not be tolerated, promoting a safer and more equitable society.