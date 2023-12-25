Christmas 2023: Pakistan Team Present Gifts To Australian Players Ahead Of Boxing Day Test Match (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a heartwarming display of sportsmanship and festive spirit, the Pakistan cricket team and support staff surprised their Australian counterparts with Christmas gifts ahead of the second Test match in Melbourne starting on Tuesday. The gesture, captured in a viral video on social media, showcased camaraderie and goodwill between the two teams, with Pakistan captain Shan Masood personally presenting gifts to Australian skipper Pat Cummins and other players' families.

Amidst the competitive spirit of the ongoing Test series, the video highlighted the human side of the game. The exchange of gifts symbolized the cricketing fraternity coming together to celebrate the holiday season, fostering a sense of camaraderie and goodwill on and off the field.

As the teams gear up for the second Test on Boxing Day, Australia holds a 1-0 lead in the series. However, Pakistan faces challenges beyond the cricketing pitch. The team, currently on a 15-match Test losing streak in Australia since November 1995, aims to break the jinx. Yet, an expanding injury list poses additional hurdles.

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali joins the list of absentees, withdrawing from the touring squad due to illness and injury. This comes after the earlier blow of fast bowler Khurram Shahzad's exclusion due to a rib stress fracture and muscle tear, following an impressive Test debut in Perth. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed's absence due to a leg injury further depletes Pakistan's bowling resources.

In response to the challenges, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz has been called in as a replacement for Noman Ali in the squad. As the team navigates these setbacks, the resilience and adaptability of the players will be crucial in their quest to turn the series around in Melbourne.

Pakistan's history in Australia has been marked by challenges, and the current series is no exception. With key players sidelined due to injuries and others opting for different cricketing commitments, the team faces an uphill battle. However, the spirit of the game and the holiday season brings an opportunity for unity and determination.