Shubman Gill's South Africa Sojourn: Indian Batting Star Enjoys Safari; Shares Pics And Videos

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shubman Gill, the young talent from Team India, indulged in a safari experience in South Africa ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series. Despite participating in the T20I series earlier this month, Gill opted out of the ODI leg of the tour.

Joining the Test squad members for crucial preparations, Gill is gearing up for the imminent series that holds significance in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 cycle. Team India currently leads the points table with one victory and a draw in two Tests played.

In the preceding series against West Indies in the Caribbean Islands in July, Shubman Gill shifted to the number three position in the Test playing XI. However, his initial outings in this new role yielded only 45 runs across three innings. The upcoming Tests present a crucial opportunity for Gill to solidify his place in the Test playing XI.

Amidst rigorous training sessions in the nets, Gill and his teammates recently took a brief respite. Gill utilised this time to embark on a safari adventure. He shared glimpses of his experience through pictures and videos on Instagram, offering a refreshing break from the intense preparations.

