Prayagraj First UP City To Have Sound Barriers Over ROB

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj (UP), Dec 25 (IANS) In first of its kind, the UP State bridge corporation will be installing 'sound barrier', the glass wool filled aluminum sheets, which absorb the sound caused by vehicles and their horns, plying on recently commissioned Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Bakshi Bandh in Prayagraj.

After placing these barriers, noise outside road limits will be reduced to less than 55 decibels, which is as per the standard.

“Sound barriers are being installed to ensure that the sound of vehicles running on the Bakshi Bandh ROB does not create problems for the locals. Work of installing them will likely be completed by January 20,” said Project Director, UP State Bridge Corporation, Anirudha Yadav.

Such sound barriers have been installed on some bridges of Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

This will be the first bridge in UP, in which sound barriers will be installed at a cost of Rs 2 crores.

These sound barriers made of aluminum will be installed at the entire length of 700 meters on both sides of the bridge.

After the installation of the sound barrier, a team of experts would check whether the noise of the vehicles is being controlled as per the standards or not.

Although an Italian organisation makes these barriers, the Bridge Corporation will be procuring the same from Mumbai.

Sources inform that some samples of the sound barrier will also be tested by the officials before starting the installation work.

Bridge Corporation officials said that cemented crash barriers, each measuring 1.5 meters, have been constructed on the sides of the bridge. The sound barriers of 1.5 meter of additional height will be installed over these cemented barriers.

--IANS

amita/dan