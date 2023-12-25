Gotion High-Tech Held The 13Th Supplier Conference And 2024 Strategy Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HEFEI, China, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
On December 23, 2023, Gotion High-tech successfully held the 13th Supplier Conference and 2024 Strategy Launch in Hefei. The occasion served as a platform for Gotion High-tech to present its four strategies for
quality, globalization, R&D,
and supply chain for 2024, offer recognition to its outstanding suppliers for the year
2023, and signed contracts with selected strategic suppliers for
2024.
Regarding
quality, Gotion plans to fortify our control over
process capabilities, align our overarching
quality indicators
with the industry benchmarks, address crucial
pain points, and prioritize
the augmentation of electrical components' quality.
In terms of R&D, Gotion will comprehensively improve of the performance of our
second-generation cells
in mass production, attain
full industrialization of
our
third-generation cells, and freeze
the design of the fourth-generation cells tailored for the future super-charging market. On the
globalization front, Gotion's
focus for 2024 is to make breakthroughs in
three key
overseas markets: America, Europe and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Gotion aims to deliver over 100GWh in overseas markets in 2027, with overseas business sales surpassing
RMB 100 billion and a market share of
10%. Gotion is dedicated
to positioning itself as
a provider of comprehensive service solutions within
the new energy
sector. In respect to the supply chain, Gotion is determined to build
a green and sustainable supply chain that meets
social responsibility and environmental requirements. This includes fostering suppliers'
carbon management, conducting
supplier carbon emission surveys, and progressively minimizing
carbon emissions.
As of
2023, Gotion has notably expedited
its globalization efforts. To illustrate, batteries coming from Gotion's base in Göttingen,
Germany,
and the joint venture factory in Thailand were rolled off the production line. Initial progress has been
made towards
investing in a battery factory in the US. Furthermore,
Gotion
has
signed a cooperation agreement with Pacific Green Technologies (PGT), supplying 450MWh of ESS products for Phase II of PGT's
Sheaf battery energy storage project at Richborough Energy Park,
Kent,
the UK, which is currently the UK's
largest battery energy storage project. Gotion GmbH has also entered into
a MoU with Pod Point, one of the largest providers of electric vehicle charging infrastructure
in the UK. This initiative seeks
to facilitate cooperation
on technology R&D and battery manufacturing, thereby developing competitive home ESS solutions
for customers.
SOURCE Gotion High-tech
MENAFN25122023003732001241ID1107654711
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.