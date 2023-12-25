Kharge To Chair Meeting With J&K Leaders To Discuss Poll Preparedness

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is meeting the leaders of different states to discuss the poll preparations, will hold a meeting with the leaders from Jammu and Kashmir at the party headquarters to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to party leaders, Kharge, who held meetings -- separately with the leaders of 24 states along with former party chief Rahul Gandhi and several other top leaders -- will be meeting with the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi along with other senior leaders and state leaders will be present during the meeting, the party leader said.

The party leader said that the leaders will hold discussions on the poll preparedness and the mood in Jammu and Kashmir following the passage of the two Bills during the recently concluded Parliament's Winter Session.

The party leader said that during the meeting, the party leaders will also discuss the alliance with the National Conference and the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

