Athiya Shetty Shares Pics Of Parents Call Them 'Definition Of Love, Trust'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) As Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty completed 41 years of marital bliss on Monday, their daughter Athiya Shetty shared a sweet wish for her parents and described them as the“definition of love”.
Athiya took to Instagram stories, where she shared two pictures of her parents. A black and white picture featured her parents from their wedding day and a recent image, showed Suniel hugging his wife.
Athiya wrote the caption:“Happy Anniversary to my definition of love, trust and friendship.”
Suniel also on Monday penned a heart-warming note for his wife Mana and said that she will“forever” his“always.”
Taking to Instagram, Suniel shared a picture of himself with his wife. He captioned it, "Happy happy anniversary wifey ... locked , knotted, tangled and tied to each other for 41 years now...you will forever my always !! "
Suniel and Mana tied the knot in December 1991 after a long courtship. They welcomed their first child Athiya in 1992 and their second child Ahan Shetty in 1996.
