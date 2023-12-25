Pratik Sehajpal’S Favourite Christmas Favourite Movies Are ‘Home Alone’ & ‘Bad Santa’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor Pratik Sehajpal, who is currently shooting for his upcoming web series, spoke about his favourite Christmas traditions and his memories of the same.

“As a kid, I loved Christmas even though aren't Christian. Santa Claus and Christmas movies like Home Alone are my favourite. School days were different, but now I celebrate life every day and feel grateful despite a busy schedule,” Pratik said.

Talking about any Christmas activities he looks forward to, Pratik said:“Spending time with family is crucial; I try to prioritise moments together and consider taking them out for movies or meals to create lasting memories.”

The actor also recalled his Christmas celebration when he was on the reality show 'Ace of Space':“I celebrated Christmas during Ace of Space and we exchanged secret gifts anonymously. Despite challenges, it brought positivity. Cold weather, gifts, and a positive vibe made Christmas special for me.”

In the festive spirit, Pratik shares the Christmas films he loves:“My favourite Christmas films, like Home Alone and Bad Santa, hold special memories for me.”

He added:“'Home Alone' holds a special place in my heart. While not directly Christmas-related, it brings back childhood memories and adds a nostalgic touch to the holiday season.”

--IANS

dc/kvd