President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Swiss Confederation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has
sent a congratulatory letter to Ms. Viola Amherd, President of the
Swiss Confederation on the occasion of her election as president, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Ms. Amherd,
I extend my heartfelt congratulations on your election as
President of the Swiss Confederation, wishing you success in your
future state activities.
We place great emphasis on the relations between the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Swiss Confederation. It is gratifying that the
relations between our nations have seen a steady progress over the
past period, reaching the present level.
I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to further
strengthen our friendship and expand our cooperation in mutually
beneficial areas for the well-being of our peoples.
Taking advantage of this pleasant opportunity, I extend my
sincerest congratulations to you and friendly people of Switzerland
on the upcoming New Year 2024 and wish everlasting prosperity and
success to the Swiss Confederation.
Respectfully,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 25 December 2023"
