President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Arab Republic

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi,
President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the occasion of his
re-election, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as President of
the Arab Republic of Egypt.
We attach special importance to the development of traditional
friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt. I believe that we
will continue our joint efforts to strengthen our intergovernmental
ties and enhance our mutually beneficial cooperation.
I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your
high-state activities for the welfare of the friendly people of
Egypt.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan"
MENAFN25122023000195011045ID1107654676
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.