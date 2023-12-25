               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Arab Republic


12/25/2023 3:09:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the occasion of his re-election, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

We attach special importance to the development of traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt. I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen our intergovernmental ties and enhance our mutually beneficial cooperation.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your high-state activities for the welfare of the friendly people of Egypt.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan"

