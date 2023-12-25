Deputy Calls European Court Decisions As Politicised Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Deputy Chairman of the CEC, Rovzat Gasimov said at a seminar devoted to consideration of appeals on violations of electoral rights that the Central Election Commission (CEC) receives mainly insignificant complaints about violations in the elections in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the deputy, the complaints usually do not have serious grounds: "Sometimes complaints have political motives. It is our duty to consider incoming appeals," the deputy said.

Besides, the Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Law and Human Rights, Muhammad Guluzadeh, speaking at a seminar, called the decisions of the European Court of Justice biased and politicised against Azerbaijan.

"Unfortunately, the European Court proceeds from political motives when making decisions regarding Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has lost 24 election-related cases in the European Court. The main reason is that some documents were drawn up incorrectly," Guluzadeh said.