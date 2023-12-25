Deputy Calls European Court Decisions As Politicised Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Deputy Chairman of the CEC, Rovzat Gasimov said at a seminar
devoted to consideration of appeals on violations of electoral
rights that the Central Election Commission (CEC) receives mainly
insignificant complaints about violations in the elections in
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
According to the deputy, the complaints usually do not have
serious grounds: "Sometimes complaints have political motives. It
is our duty to consider incoming appeals," the deputy said.
Besides, the Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Law and
Human Rights, Muhammad Guluzadeh, speaking at a seminar, called the
decisions of the European Court of Justice biased and politicised
against Azerbaijan.
"Unfortunately, the European Court proceeds from political
motives when making decisions regarding Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has
lost 24 election-related cases in the European Court. The main
reason is that some documents were drawn up incorrectly," Guluzadeh
said.
