No Russian Ships In Azov And Black Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, December 25, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas.
This was reported on Facebook by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
At the same time, Russia has four ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 16 missiles.
As reported, Captain of the First Rank of the Ukrainian Navy Reserve Andrii Ryzhenko emphasizes that Ukraine should develop its surface fleet.
